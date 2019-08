The Greeneville Police Department is searching for a woman missing from an area hospital.

Police said 70-year-old Ollie Jenkins went missing from Greenevill Community Hospital West on August 29.

She has dementia and was last seen wearing a black ball cap with a U.S. Navy emblem on it and black pants.

Police ask anyone with information to call 911.

