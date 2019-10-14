Greeneville police searching for homicide suspect considered armed and dangerous

Officials with the Greeneville Police Department identified a suspect in the murder of a man in early October, and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officials said Stanley Eric Mossburg was identified as the suspect in the murder of Christopher Short at a laundromat in October. Greeneville police have issued warrants for Mossburg's arrest for charges of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated robbery and especially aggravated kidnapping.

The suspect is believed to have left the state of Tennessee. The Smoky Mountain Fugitive Task Force will assist GPD in an attempt to locate Mossburg.

On Oct. 2, Greeneville police responded to Celebrity Coin Laundry to a report of a dead male at the business.

Officers said upon arrival, they found a white male lying beside the building. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and was identified as Christopher Short, according to police.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation.



Stanley Eric Mossburg's tattoos

