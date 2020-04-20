Greeneville police warn of check deposit scam

Police in Greeneville took to social media to warn residents of a scam related to depositing checks.

The police department said on Facebook that a resident received what appeared to be a check in the mail with instructions to deposit it. They warned people not to deposit it.

"This is a SCAM. One of our local citizens received this today and was suspicious of it and came by to show us," the department said.

The police department said if you deposit the check you could end up owing the bank the amount on the check because it is will bounce.

