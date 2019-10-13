Greeneville man arrested on several counts of arson

Officials with the Greeneville Police Department said a man was arrested and charged with several counts of arson after numerous fires were started in the area of Marshall Lane.

On Sunday, Greeneville police responded to reports of possible arson. Greenville fire officials were on the scene putting out several personal property fires on West Main Street and Marshall Lane, according to reports.

While police were on the scene, they found Brandon Joe Griffin, 27, in the area with items that might have been used to start the fires, according to GPD.

Greeneville Fire Department’s Fire Marshal, David Weems, and the Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit were called in to investigate the cause of the fires.

Officials said after the investigation, Griffin was arrested and charged with five counts of aggravated arson, two counts of reckless burning, one count of auto burglary and one count of felony vandalism.

Griffin is being held at the Greene County Detention Center under a $250,000 bond. He is set to appear in court on Oct 14.

