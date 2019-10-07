Greenville 11-year-old found safe

Kenny Levern Newell, 11, was last seen on October 6. Anyone who knows where he could be should call 911. / Source: (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
Mon 8:46 AM, Oct 07, 2019

GREENVILLE, S.C., (WVLT) — The Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced a missing 11-year-old boy was found safe Monday morning.

Investigators did not immediately release any details about how he was found.

Kenny Levern Newell was last seen around 6:40 p.m. Sunday riding his bike near his home on Rosalee Drive.

He was wearing a red polo shirt, black pants, and green Converse shoes. He is described as a black male, 4' 7" and 70 lbs.

The Sheriff's Office said deputies were called around midnight. They searched using K-9's but were not able to locate Newell.

