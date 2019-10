A Greenville, North Carolina man is facing charges after authorities said he is accused of raping a child.

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office arrested Casey Rodriguez, 21.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by WITN, Rodriguez is accused of raping a child under the age of 15 in July of 2018 in Franklin County.

Rodriguez is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $400,000 bond.

