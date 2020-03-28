'Grey's Anatomy' suspends production, donates medical supplies

The doctors on "Grey's Anatomy" are scrubbing out early.

The current season of the hit medical drama will end a few episodes ahead of schedule after filming was interrupted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The show's 16th season is now set to end on Thursday, April 9, according to a statement from ABC Entertainment. The 25 episode season will end early on episode 21.

The studio said they are not planning to resume production to complete filming on the additional episodes. The network said the planned finale would air later this year.

Following the announcement, an ABC spokesperson said "Grey's Anatomy" will donate gloves and gowns to hospitals in need during the pandemic.

"Station 19" will also donate N95 masks to the City of Ontario Fire Department and a firehouse in Los Angeles.

"At 'Station 19,' we were lucky enough to have about 300 of the coveted N95 masks which we donated to our local fire station," Krista Vernoff, executive producer of both shows, said in a statement. "They were tremendously grateful. At Grey's Anatomy, we have a backstock of gowns and gloves which we are donating as well."

