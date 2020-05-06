Grimes, Elon Musk welcome baby boy named 'X Æ A-12'

Some happy news for singer, Grimes. The 32-year-old became a mother for the first time Monday.

Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter.

Musk says, "mom and baby all good."

Musk, who has five sons from a previous marriage, announced his new son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years.

She joked that she thinks her kid will be a night owl, .saying he "doesn't move during the day, only at night."

The name's announcement sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter. One user guessed the name is meant to be pronounced "X Ash Archangel."

