Grimes, Elon Musk welcome baby boy named 'X Æ A-12'

(CNN) — Some happy news for singer, Grimes. The 32-year-old became a mother for the first time Monday.
Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination exhibition on Monday, May 7, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
Her boyfriend, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, confirmed the news on Twitter.
Musk says, "mom and baby all good."
Musk, who has five sons from a previous marriage, announced his new son's name is X Æ A-12 Musk.
Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been linked with Musk for two years.
She joked that she thinks her kid will be a night owl, .saying he "doesn't move during the day, only at night."
The name's announcement sparked a flurry of memes on Twitter. One user guessed the name is meant to be pronounced "X Ash Archangel."
