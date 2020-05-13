Grocery giveaway Saturday to bless 200 households

It's first come, first served at the Blessings in a Bag Food Giveaway in East Knoxville's Burlington community on Saturday, May 16. The event is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the afternoon outside Word of Life Ministries church at 3819 Speedway Circle.

Volunteers organize donated groceries for giveaway.

Organizers have been sorting a truckload of food donated by grocery wholesaler H.T. Hackney to feed 200 households. Volunteers and sponsors from the community include Word of Life Ministries, Natalia Perry Ministries, aMen Leadership Academy, Honey Rock Victorious Church and Vice-Mayor Gwen McKenzie.

"We have vegetables, we have soups, we have cereals cold and hot, we have meat," said Pastor Natalia Perry as volunteers were helping her sort the load of food into categories. Volunteers were still working to secure containers to hold a household's food for Saturday. While there are no special requirements, organizers are asking participants to fill out a registration form on site as they get in line in their vehicles.

Volunteers plan on using social distancing, disinfecting and face masks to meet suggested guidelines for handling the event.

Bishop Kevin Perry said he has seen many people out of work lately and depressed because of being socially isolated. "They can't pay their bills because they've been furloughed."

Perry stressed the importance of maintaining a faithful attitude and encouraging one another at this time. "The pandemic, the quarantine, all of that, it will pass eventually. But to keep their eyes on the prize."

"And this is to make a difference in somebody else's life," said Perry's wife, Natalia.

