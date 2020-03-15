Grocery stores changing hours in response to coronavirus

Kroger becomes the latest grocery store chain to announce reduced hours during the Coronavirus outbreak. Stores in the Knoxville area will be open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

Walmart announced Saturday that all of its stores, including Neighborhood Markets, would be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. starting Sunday and until further notice.

The chain says this will give employees more time to clean stores and restock shelves.

Stores that already operate under more reduced hours will continue to do so. Store associates will continue to work the hours and shifts they are scheduled.

Publix says as of Saturday, its stores will close two hours earlier at 8 p.m. for the same reasons.

Shoppers at 1,200 Publix stores across Florida and Southern states will have purchase limits on some key items, and the chain is suspending in-store food demonstrations until further notice.

