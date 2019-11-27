Grocery stores stocked up for last minute shoppers

The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest for grocery stores. Donny Rector, manager of the Deane Hill Food City said Thanksgiving, Christmas and Fourth of July are their three busiest times of the year.

"Expect busy parking lots. We get the business before Black Friday and the mall gets it after," said Rector.

Gone are the days of stores closing for the holidays. Food City, Kroger, Whole Foods and Aldi are a few of the stores open on Thanksgiving Day.

Rector said they'll have precooked turkeys and sides available for anyone who may need some last-minute items.

"We do have fresh turkeys. You can even buy it premade, hot or cold, so you don't have to do any cooking at all," he said.

The average family will spend just under $50 on Thanksgiving dinner this year. Almost the same as in 2018.

Experts say to buy generic brands to save money and delegate certain dishes to family members and friends.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

