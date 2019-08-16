Grounded: 10-year-old learns a lesson by mowing lawns for punishment

Mowing the lawn isn't on Issac Nickence's chore list, at least not this week.

"He is mowing for punishment," said Nickence's mom Christine Romines.

Romines said the 10-year-old got into trouble for not cleaning up his room and for talking back.

"I know it's normal 10-year-old stuff but I don't want it to be normal for my kid," she said.

She didn't think sending him to his room would do him any good.

"He's surrounded by his toys and what kid doesn't want to do his chores when he comes home. I figured this would be better, hard work," she said.

She posted his punishment on Facebook, asking if any of her neighbors' lawns needed a fresh cut, and got some takers.

"He was not happy because he's not getting paid."

His mom said she wanted him to learn the value of hard work and the consequences of acting up.

"I think getting out here and doing work instead of playing with his friends is going to do something."

