Group of UT students restricted from parts of campus due to conronavirus concerns

The University of Tennessee has released new guidelines and information in the wake of the coronavirus in Tennessee.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman released an email to students on March 10, saying that there were no confirmed cases of the virus on UT's campus or in Knox County.

"This is an evolving situation, and we are taking a number of steps to

make sure we are prepared. Our Emergency Operations Center has

been mobilized for weeks, gathering information and developing

options for a group of decision-makers—me, members of my cabinet,

and other leaders. This policy group is preparing for a number of

possible scenarios that could include impacts on housing, moving

courses online, and supporting our students and employees should

COVID-19 emerge on campus."

Plowman said the university:

- suspended nonessential UT-related international and domestic travel outside the state

- asked faculty/teaching assistants are being asked to prepare to move classes online

- "ramped up" cleaning across the campus

Additionally, UT said they "received a number of calls regarding a group of students in Laurel Hall. On March 3, a group of 12 students arrived on campus as part of the English Language Institute for a five-month immersion program. None of the students had or have any symptoms associated with COVID-19." According to the release the group of students was previously in Japan.

Plowman said the university is restricting the students' access to other parts of campus for 14 days, per health official guidelines.

So far, there have been seven cases of coronavirus confirmed in Tennessee.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.