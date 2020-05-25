Group of young people rescued from island after boat capsizes, Rural Metro reports

Rural Metro officials said four young people were stranded on an island along the Tennessee River Monday evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Kodak Road, which is near Thorn Grove Pike, when their water craft overturned.

A spokesperson told WVLT News it is not believed that the group was stranded for a long period of time.

They were all rescued and brought back to land without injuries.

The department posted on social media saying, "Great outcome to what could have been a serious incident. Shout out to the Knox County Rescue Water Rescue team!"

