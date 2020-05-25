Group of young people rescued from island after boat capsizes, Rural Metro reports

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) -- Rural Metro officials said four young people were stranded on an island along the Tennessee River Monday evening. It happened around 8:30 p.m. at Kodak Road, which is near Thorn Grove Pike, when their water craft overturned.

A spokesperson told WVLT News it is not believed that the group was stranded for a long period of time.

They were all rescued and brought back to land without injuries.

The department posted on social media saying, "Great outcome to what could have been a serious incident. Shout out to the Knox County Rescue Water Rescue team!"

