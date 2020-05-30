Group pushing to make to-go alcoholic drinks a permanent service in Tennessee

Many restaurants began selling alcohol to-go when dining in options were closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One group is asking for the sale of to-go drinks to become a permanent fixture in Tennessee to help local restaurants recover.

The online campaign to change state law and allow to go drinks for good in Tennessee has been signed by thousands so far.

A similar law has been proposed in several other states and one such law passed recently in New Jersey.

