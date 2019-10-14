Groups of people gather closely around bear near Knoxville

One bystander by the name of Kelly Price captured a surreal and scary moment.

Source: (Kelly Price)

A group of people at a park near Towsend, Tenn. and Cade's Cove were seen all gathering around the bear in a grassy area.

However, people are not happy with what went down Saturday, including Price who filmed the video.

"I just want people to be informed about the danger of being that close to wildlife. It could not only turn bad for the tourist but for the bear as well," said Price.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.

