Groups that gather in Kentucky will be reported, ordered to quarantine

People gathering in large groups will be reported to health officials, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced Friday.

The governor said anyone caught participating in a mass gathering of any type would have their license plate recorded and their information reported to local health departments which would then deliver a 14-day quarantine order to those people.

"If you're going to expose yourself to this virus and you make that decision to do it, it's not fair to everyone else out there that you might spread it to," Beshear said. "This is just an example of personal responsibility." He went on to say "This is the only way that we can ensure the your decision doesn't kill somebody else."

Beshear said the action did not apply to drive-up church services unless a local leader had made a different decision.

"We know that the weeks and months ahead are going to be difficult, but we know we are going to get through this together," said Beshear.

The governor confirmed 242 new COVID-19 cases Friday bringing the total to 1,693. He said there were 11 new deaths bringing that total to 90.

Beshear broke down several other numbers starting with 24,288 people confirmed tested for COVID-19. He said there have been 459 people hospitalized since the outbreak began with 271 currently in the hospital. Beshear said there were currently 105 in the ICU. He said to date there have been 464 recoveries.

