Growing Tennessee trend: Certified Wildlife Habitats

Increased development in Tennessee means animals are losing their natural habitats, wildlife officials said. However, a growing number of Tennesseans are trying to make up for increased habitat loss by building certified wildlife sanctuaries.

Joe Deatherage told WVLT News that he spends hours watching birds in his backyard. One of their favorite places to play is the waterfall he said he just finished building.

His Certified Wildlife Sanctuary provides a home for wildlife like insects, birds and even bigger animals.

“We’re constantly hearing owls hooting. We've seen them in our yards. We think they were living up there in the trees,” said Deatherage.

In order to be certified by the Tennessee Wildlife Federation, the sanctuary must employ sustainable practices and provide a source of food, water, shelter, an area to raise young.

Deatherage said he's using leaves instead of mulch and avoids plant fertilizer to meet the sustainability requirements.

“Working with nature and against nature, it just makes things easier,” said Deatherage.

Jeb Beasley with the Tennessee Wildlife Federation said a record number of people are building the sanctuaries in Tennessee.

“Properties are getting developed across the state, there are less and less habitats for wildlife to live on. This is a really great way to replenish those resources even if it’s on a smaller scale” said Beasley.

Deatherage said his neighbors have been inspired by his sanctuary, and he hope the trend continues to blossom.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.

