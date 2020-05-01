Growing your own food during pandemic

Veteran gardeners Will and Cindy Weber say they were self sufficient in growing their own food long before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Tomatoes, we grow sweet potatoes, radishes, beets, green beans, sweet peas, you name it, we'll put it in the ground," said Will Weber. He and his wife chose new plants on Friday at theAnderson Farmers Co-op in Clinton.

Co-op Manager Jeremy Horne said first-time gardeners are also stopping by with questions about growing their own food. The plant business is up. "Between 175 to 200 percent. It's just hard keeping the plants stocked right now. Everybody can garden. You don't have to be an experienced farmer."

Between Clinton and Oak Ridge, Willow Ridge Garden Center is also stocked to meet demand for local gardeners. In addition to their large variety of ornamentals, the center has greenhouses full of vegetable and herb plants. They also carry options for easy raised beds and container gardens.

Plant expert Greg Steele at Willow Ridge said if someone has limited space, they could at least try tomato plants and some herbs like basil.

"Put it on your porch, on our patio, on a deck in an apartment, as long as you have sunlight--you need sunlight for the plants to grow--as long as you have an outdoor spot that has sun, you can grow a tomato." Steele said he even carries a compact variety of tomato plant that grows well in a pot.

Shopping together at Willow Ridge, gardeners Roy and Sarah Martin said they are seeking more varieties of peppers this year. They will grow them in pots around their pool in place of the usual ornamental flowers. The Martins regularly grow so much produce and preserve it that they rarely shop stores for food throughout the year. "We go to the pantry and open and jar and we're good to go...It's great to be able to grow your own produce. You know what's been on it."

