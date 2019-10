A driver survived after a guardrail impaled an SUV Sunday morning.

Dunlap fire officials were dispatched to help Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Sequatchie County Sheriff's Department with the removal of the guardrail on October 28.

The crash happened on East Valley Road, north of Hwy 111.

"A few inches more toward the driver and this could have been a tragic event," Dunlap fire officials said in a Facebook post.

