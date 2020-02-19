Learn and loaf: Guided hikes through the Smokies

Looking for a way to get out in nature and learn about it? Friends of the Smokies is providing several opportunities beginning in March.

On March 10, the group kicks off its tenth annual Classic Hikes of the Smokies series with a 5.1 mile hike on the Little River and Cucumber Gap trails.

Each hike is led by a member of the Hike Advisory Team and is held on the second Tuesday of each month from March through December. You have to register for the hikes.

Individual hikes are $20 for current Friends of the Smokies Members and $35 for new and renewing members. You can register for all 10 hikes for $180.

Friends of the Smokies is a nonprofit organization that funds projects in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They have a 2020 needs list that seeks to fund projects in the areas of: protection, maintenance, education, volunteers, facility management, resource and visitor protection and parkwide management.

Go here to the the GSMNP 2020 needs list.

To learn more, including how to register, go here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT News. All rights reserved.