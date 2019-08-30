'Gunlike hand gesture' found to be a crime, court rules

A Pennsylvania court ruled that a man's 'gunlike hand gesture' towards his neighbor is a crime, according to a report from Fox News.

Stephen Kirchner, 64, reportedly made the gesture toward his neighbor in Manor Township in 2018. Surveillance video showed Kirchner walking alongside a female neighbor making a gesture imitating the firing of a gun.

The gesture made several neighbors nervous and prompted them to call police, according to court documents.

Officials said one neighbor called 911 and said he felt "extremely threatened." Court documents stated another neighbor saw the incident and said Kirchner put his finger up like he was going to shoot."

Kirchner and the female neighbor had previous issues, which led the woman to install six security cameras. At the time of the incident, the woman had a "no contact" order against the man, court documents indicate.

Police said Kirchner was given a citation for disorderly conduct after the incident. In court, Kirchner said he made the gesture after his neighbor "gave him the finger with both hands."

Kirchner appealed the guilty verdict and stated his gesture didn't "create a hazardous or physically offensive condition."

The Superior Court of Pennsylvania found the gesture "served no legitimate purpose, and recklessly risked provoking a dangerous altercation."

Kirchner was ordered to pay a fine of $100 Tuesday.

