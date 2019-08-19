Gun law debates continue in Tennessee

As gun violence continues to be be on the minds of Americans, views on gun safety and second amendment rights continue to be a hot topic.

Gun enthusiasts and Mothers Demanding Action Gun Sense say they both agree that guns shouldn't be able to fall into the wrong hands. / Source: WVLT News

Gun enthusiasts crowded the vendor booths this weekend at the RK Gun and Knife show. Vendors sold everything from small hand-guns to rifles.

One vendor says the best thing about these shows is getting to teach others about guns, while learning about the guns other vendors have to offer.

"I've learned so much from the older generation that you're not gonna learn sitting down looking on the internet ." said Alex Witherspoon, a gun vendor. "Here you learn about the history of stuff like what that little stamp might mean on a gun".

On the other side of town, Mothers Demanding Action for Gun Sense held a rally to encourage law makers to make safer gun laws following recent mass shootings.

The group says contrary to belief, they actually have a lot in common with some of these gun enthusiasts.

"We are not against guns, we are not anti second amendment." said Mothers Demanding Action of Knoxville's co-leader Jodi Scheer. "We just think that you can respect the second amendment and have legislation that doesn't allow guns to get into the hands of people that shouldn't have them."

Scheer says the rally had a turn out of over 200 people, but she wishes these rallies didn't have to happen.

"It is bittersweet because we don't want to have to rally because there's been another mass shooting.", said Scheer. " We don't want to be there, but we have to be there."

Scheer says the group's main goal is to get law-makers to vote for universal background checks for gun purchases, but they also want red-flag laws to be put into place as well.

"People want to feel safe in their communities, in their places of worship, to go shopping, to be at a community event, and background check legislation will help that.", said Scheer.

Copyright 2019 WVLT. All rights reserved.