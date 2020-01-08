Gunshot victim appears at hospital, KCSO asking for help to learn what happened

The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they are investigating after an apparent gunshot victim was brought to the emergency room at Tenova North on January 7.

Officers said they received a call just before 11 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting victim. AMR transported the man to UT Medical Center.

Authorities say the victim is refusing to cooperate with investigators. The location of the shooting remains unknown. Detectives said they do not believe this to be a random incident.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact Detective Shipley by calling 865-215-2243. Callers can remain anonymous.

