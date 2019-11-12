Guy Fieri's 'Chicken Guy!' headed to Knoxville, Gatlinburg

Celebrity chef Guy Fieri will open four new locations of his restaurant Chicken Guy! across the state of Tennessee.

The entrepreneur partnered with FACE Hospitality to open locations in downtown Nashville, Knoxville, Gatlinburg and Johnson City in 2020.

“I’ve shot DDD and eaten all over the state and I know how much the great people of Tennessee love their real-deal chicken. So, to be able to partner with a great local team like FACE Hospitality is a perfect opportunity to bring Chicken Guy! to Nashville and beyond,” said Guy Fieri.

Chicken Guy! offers guests one-of-a-kind flavors to satisfy any appetite, including all-natural chicken tenders, skewers, sandwiches and salads that can be paired with more than 20 varieties of house-made sauces.

Staple items on the menu include the Bourbon Brown Sugar BBQ sandwich and the Triple Double Mint with hand-spun mint chocolate soft serve, crushed Oreo cookies, chocolate mints, chocolate syrup and fresh whipped cream.

Chicken Guy opened its flagship location at Disney Springs at the Walt Disney World Resort in 2018, followed by openings at Redskins Field, Levi’s Stadium and Aventura Mall.

