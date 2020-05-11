Knox Co. gym offers advice for wearing masks during workouts

Knox County's reopening plan requires gyms to enforce a mandatory face covering policy in Phase 1.

Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs and the Knox County Health Department stated in their reopening plan that gyms must follow social distancing practices, clean equipment regularly and hang signs throughout the facility mandating customers sanitize surfaces between use.

Chloe Padilla is a trainer at Frankie's Body Shop and Performance Center. She said they deep-cleaned the facility before opening day and continue to follow the city's guidelines.

"We were going to do anything to comply to be open. This gym is like a family, for us not being open for so long this really hurt," said Padilla.

Padilla said she understands it can get uncomfortable. She is telling clients to take more breaks and catch their breath.

"A lot of times as a personal trainer you have a lot of visual cues that you'll look for, but the mask covers half of their face, so we use a lot more verbal communication," said Padilla.

They are enforcing that everyone wear a mask, and if someone touches the mask to move it to grab a drink of water, they require that person to sanitize their hands immediately.

Other surrounding counties do not have similar rules. Gyms are allowed to set their own guidelines.

