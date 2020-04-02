HBO offering 500 hours of programming for free

To practice social distancing, HBO will be making 500 hours of programming available for free for a limited time under the heading #StayHomeBoxOffice.

The promotion kicks off tomorrow April 3 and will include free streaming of "The Sopranos," "The Wire," and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," to name a few.

The public will be available to stream without a subscription on HBO Now and HBO Go.

According to CNN, HBO Max, the company's streaming venture is scheduled to launch in May. HBO, Warner Bros. and CNN are all units of WarnerMedia.

