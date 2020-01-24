HGTV looking to makeover entire small town

Fri 2:38 PM, Jan 24, 2020

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -- HGTV could come to your town!

HGTV announced its biggest renovation project ever. Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town are planning a takeover to makeover an entire small town.

To apply, your town must have a population of less than 40,000. HGTV said eligible towns should have homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a Main Street that needs a facelift.

To apply you must submit an application that includes a tour around town, a place you think needs a makeover, anywhere your town needs love, what you love about your town and pictures.

Applications are due by Feb. 7. To nominate your town click here.

