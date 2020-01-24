HGTV looking to makeover entire small town

HGTV could come to your town!

HGTV announced its biggest renovation project ever. Ben and Erin Napier of the hit series Home Town are planning a takeover to makeover an entire small town.

To apply, your town must have a population of less than 40,000. HGTV said eligible towns should have homes with great architecture longing to be revealed and a Main Street that needs a facelift.

To apply you must submit an application that includes a tour around town, a place you think needs a makeover, anywhere your town needs love, what you love about your town and pictures.

Applications are due by Feb. 7. To nominate your town click here.

