HHS awards $2.4 million to Tennessee to end HIV epidemic

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2,401,358 to expand access to HIV care, treatment, medication and prevention services in Tennessee.

The award is a part of the Health Resources and Services Administration's Ending the HIV Epidemic: A Plan for America,. aims to reduce the number of new HIV infections in the U.S. by 90 percent by 2030.

“HRSA is a leader in working to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S.,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “These investments will support partnerships between organizations that are on the front lines of preventing and reducing HIV transmission, as well as improving the overall health outcomes for people with HIV.”

HRSA's Health Center Program awards will be used to identify at-risk individuals in Tennessee and engage in prevention services, test for HIV and prescribe pre-exposure prophylaxis where appropriate.

The program will be used to link people with HIV to care, treatment and support services that will help them reach viral suppression and reduce HIV transmission.

Shelby County is named as one of the top areas in the country impacted by HIV.

The HHS awarded $851,338 to three health centers in Tennessee with service delivery sites in geographic locations identified by the EHE initiative.

