HHS awards $2M to Tennssee to boost coronavirus response

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services awarded $2,022,622 to 29 health centers in Tennesse as a part of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act.

Health center recipients in Tennessee may use the awards to address screening and testing needs, acquire medical supplies and boost their telehealth capacity in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

On March 6, President Trump signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act into place. The act provides $8.3 billion in emergency funding for federal agencies to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

“HRSA-funded health centers have been and will be critical players in our national response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said HHS Secretary Alex Azar. “The new grants we’re releasing today are a rapid injection of resources secured by President Trump from Congress in the supplemental funding bill, building on the strong investments HHS has made in health centers over the years. President Trump has emphasized a whole-of-government, whole-of-America response to the pandemic, and these grants will help health centers, which know the needs and resources of their communities best, to play their part.”

The funding supports health centers across the country in their emergency planning and response efforts. The awards will give health centers the flexibility to meet the evolving coronavirus needs in the community, including expanding screening and testing capacity, purchasing supplies and providing safety education.

“HRSA-funded health centers provide high-quality primary care services to 28 million people in the United States. That is 1 in 12 people nationwide. These grantees operate 13,000 service delivery sites that are lifelines to services and networks of resources in their communities every day, and especially during a crisis,” said HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. “HRSA-funded health centers will receive this funding as quickly as possible so they can maintain their ability to deliver quality primary health care services to their patients while responding to developing needs in their communities.”

For a list of award recipients, visit https://bphc.hrsa.gov/emergency-response/coronavirus-covid19-FY2020-awards.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.