HIV positive man convicted of raping vulnerable adult

The Knox County District Attorney's Office said a man has been convicted on charges of rape and exposing someone to HIV.

John Michael Perez-Cisneros, 57, was sentenced to eight years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to the charges.

According to the DA, the victim was 18-years-old but has a disability that gives him the cognitive ability of a child.

At a bus station, Perez-Cisneros told the victim to get on a bus to go to his house. While at the house, the two ate ice cream and watched a children's movie. After the movie, Perez-Cisneros raped the victim.

After the assault, the victim called his parents who notified law enforcement. Investigators found DNA evidence linking Perez-Cisneros to the crime.

“Our role as prosecutors is to defend the public from predators, especially those who prey upon the vulnerable,” said DA Charme Allen. “Thanks to the bravery of this victim and the hard work of law enforcement, this perpetrator is now behind bars.”

