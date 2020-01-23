H&M to open at West Town mall in fall 2020

Retailer H&M announced they will open a location at West Town Mall in fall 2020.

"Measuring approximately 23,000 square feet, the new location at West Town Mall is set to open in the fall of 2020. H&M has experienced a warm welcome from customers and fans in Tennessee and is happy to continue to expand its store and employee count in the state."

The new H&M location will offer Knoxville residents a one-stop shopping destination for quality clothing for the whole family, with collections for ladies, men and teens, as well as separate “store within a store” sections for accessories. The West Town Mall location will also carry the H&M Kids collection for newborns to 14-year-olds.