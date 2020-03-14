HONEY Convention canceled amid coronavirus outbreak

The 2020 HONEY Convention has been canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Event planners said the convention will be moved to next year. Ticket holders can use this year's tickets for the 2021 HONEY Convention on March 19 and 20.

"We are working hard to notify everyone that had plans to come to the 2020 HONEY Convention this year. It may take us a little bit to get to you, but we are trying very hard to get to everyone quickly," event planners said.

Anyone who wants a refund is asked to email. Ticket holders looking for a refund are advised not to file with PayPal because it can slow down the refund process.

