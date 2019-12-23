Profane message against President Trump displayed on hacked Illinois sign

A digital traffic sign in downtown Rockford, Illinois was hacked multiple times over the weekend, according to city of Rockford officials.

The sign was manipulated to display a profane message against U.S. President Donald Trump.

The sign was located near Jefferson and Wyman. It has been used by a contractor.

One photo of the sign was submitted by 23 News viewer Chad Pearson. The original photo has been modified to blur the profane message.

The city of Rockford released the following statement in regards to the profane messages on the traffic sign.

"On Sunday, on two different occasions, digital traffic signs used by a contractor to ComEd were hacked and profane messages were posted. When the City received information about the first occurrence, we immediately alerted the contractor and they began work to secure their system. We are confident the contractor is working to avoid such incidents in the future."

