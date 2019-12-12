Customers warned after hacker gains access to child's bedroom camera

A family aimed to add an extra safety precaution to their daughter's bedroom but soon found out the camera they installed had been hacked and gave a stranger access to their child.

WTVF reported, the Ring camera Ashley LeMay bought for her daughter's room was being accessed by someone outside the home.

LeMay's 8-year-old daughter was frightened when the hacker was heard playing music, using expletives and telling the child, "I'm your best friend, I'm Santa Claus."

IT experts said the incident is more common than many think.

"I would say, unfortunately, folks may not think through the ramifications of having an internet-connected device, especially that has a camera to your home," Don Baham, president of Kraft Technology told WTVF.

Baham said in cases like this, the hacker may be right next door.

"In this case again, somebody had to be in close proximity to that physical location, but there are other times where that isn't the case where it can be accessed remotely as well," Baham said.

Baham warned all customers to do their research before buying one of the security cameras.

