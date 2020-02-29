Hair salon supporting law enforcement searching for baby Evelyn

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says they've received more than 750 tips as of Saturday afternoon. They say there's still no confirmed sightings of the 15-month-old, Evelyn.

The community in Sullivan County remains shaken up. Business owners Teresa Jones and Roxie Watkins say they're collecting donations to help keep law enforcement going.

"I still go home at night and cry. I try to hold it together here at work and make the best out of it, but everyone is talking about it. She's an innocent baby. She didn't ask to be brought into this world but she’s here,” said Watkins.

Roxie Watkins and her coworker Teresa Jones say they feel a close connection to Evelyn Boswell.

They’ve been reading up on every search and watching law enforcement do their jobs.

“They’re working around the clock and they have to be tired,” said Watkins.

They first brought the men and women at the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office donuts, then pizzas.

“When they tear up it makes you tear up. I know it weighs on them that they can’t do more,” said Watkins.

The two posted on social media. They say they’re organizing a donation drive at Tangles Hair Studio collecting donations or food items or money for lunches. They’re already receiving phone calls from people pledging money.

“I feel like God is laying this on our heart and we’re going to continue to do it until things are closed,” said Jones

They say they’ll continue to support those looking for Evelyn.

“I will pray that they find that baby like I do every night that they find the answers to what they need to solve the case,” said Watkins.

