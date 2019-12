Georgia investigators said they seized half a million dollars worth of marijuana from a residence in Augusta on Monday.

WDRD reported that two men, 26-year-old Jonathan Torres and 32-year-old Ahmad Rashada, were arrested for trafficking and possession of a firearm during commission of a crim.

Deputies said they found 196 pounds of marijuana, three guns and about $24,000 at the home on Holden Street.

