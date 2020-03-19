Hallmark Channel airing Christmas movie marathon

(WVLT/WLTX) -- The Hallmark Channel is working to make quarantine a better experience for its audience.
Hallmark announced it will have a Christmas movie marathon for its viewers starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.
Here's the schedule:
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
12 p.m. A Christmas Detour
2 p.m. Holiday Date
4 p.m. A Christmas Love Story
6 p.m. Mingle All The Way
8 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps
10 p.m. Crown For Christmas
SATURDAY, MARCH 21
12 a.m. The Christmas Cottage
2 a.m. A Royal Christmas
3:30 a.m. Marry Me At Christmas
5 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up
7 a.m. Christmas At Graceland: Home For The Holidays
9 a.m. Snow Bride
11 a.m. Switched For Christmas
1 p.m. Christmas At Dollywood
3 p.m. The Nine Lives Of Christmas
5 p.m. Christmas At The Plaza
7 p.m. Christmas Town
9 p.m. In The Key Of Love
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
12 a.m. Picture A Perfect Christmas
2 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas
4 a.m. Coming Home For Christmas
6 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses
8 a.m. Pride, Prejudice, And Mistletoe
10 a.m. Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy
12 p.m. A Shoe Addict’s Christmas
2 p.m. Christmas Under The Stars
4 p.m. Write Before Christmas
6 p.m. Christmas In Rome
Copyright 2020 WVLT News via WLTX. All rights reserved.