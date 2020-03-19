Hallmark Channel airing Christmas movie marathon

The Hallmark Channel is working to make quarantine a better experience for its audience.

Hallmark announced it will have a Christmas movie marathon for its viewers starting Friday afternoon and lasting through Sunday.

Here's the schedule:

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

12 p.m. A Christmas Detour

2 p.m. Holiday Date

4 p.m. A Christmas Love Story

6 p.m. Mingle All The Way

8 p.m. Christmas Under Wraps

10 p.m. Crown For Christmas

SATURDAY, MARCH 21

12 a.m. The Christmas Cottage

2 a.m. A Royal Christmas

3:30 a.m. Marry Me At Christmas

5 a.m. A Very Merry Mix-Up

7 a.m. Christmas At Graceland: Home For The Holidays

9 a.m. Snow Bride

11 a.m. Switched For Christmas

1 p.m. Christmas At Dollywood

3 p.m. The Nine Lives Of Christmas

5 p.m. Christmas At The Plaza

7 p.m. Christmas Town

9 p.m. In The Key Of Love

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

12 a.m. Picture A Perfect Christmas

2 a.m. The Sweetest Christmas

4 a.m. Coming Home For Christmas

6 a.m. Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses

8 a.m. Pride, Prejudice, And Mistletoe

10 a.m. Christmas In Evergreen: Tidings Of Joy

12 p.m. A Shoe Addict’s Christmas

2 p.m. Christmas Under The Stars

4 p.m. Write Before Christmas

6 p.m. Christmas In Rome

