Hallmark recalls candles due to fire, laceration hazards

Hallmark has recalled more than 4,000 candles due to fire and laceration risks, according to the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (USPSC).

According to the USPSC, 4,5000 Hallmark candles were recalled on December 20 because the candle jars can break when the candle is lit.

The recall involves the frosted balsam soy blend jar candles. They are scented and have three wicks.

Date code 9211D, SKU code XKT1747 and UPC code 763795556991 appear on a white label on the candle’s underside.

USPSC reported the candles were sold exclusively at stores in New Jersey and Pennsylvania from September 2019 through December 2019.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled candles and return them to the store where purchased for a full refund of the purchase price and a $10 Hallmark Gold Crown gift card.

Copyright 2019 WVLT News. All rights reserved.