Hallmark to debut 40 original Christmas movies this year

It doesn't matter what time of the year it is, it's always the perfect time to watch Hallmark Christmas movies.

Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will debut 40 new Christmas movies this year; 24 will be "Countdown to Christmas" Hallmark Channel originals while the other will 16 will be Hallmark Movies & Mysteries "Miracles of Christmas" movies.

The 24/7 Christmas movie schedule begins on Friday, October 25 with "A Merry Christmas Match."

The movie schedules are as follows:

Miracles of Christmas (Hallmark Movies & Mysteries)

A Merry Christmas Match premieres Friday, Oct. 25

Starring Ashley Newbrough and Kyle Dean Massey

Nostalgic Christmas premieres Thursday, Oct. 31

Starring Brooke D'Orsay and Trevor Donovan

Two Turtle Doves premieres Friday, Nov. 1

Starring Nikki DeLoach and Michael Rady

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 7

Starring Rachael Leigh Cook and Benjamin Ayres

Holiday for Heroes premieres Friday, Nov. 8

Starring Marc Blucas, Melissa Claire Egan and Patti Murin

A Christmas Miracle premieres Thursday, Nov. 14

Starring Tamera Mowry- Housley, Brooks Darnell, and Barry Bostwick

A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love premieres Friday, Nov. 15

Starring Cindy Busby, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Benjamin Hollingsworth

Holiday Hearts premieres Thursday, Nov. 21

Starring Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell

Our Christmas Love Song premieres Friday, Nov. 22

Starring Alicia Witt

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen premieres Friday, Nov. 29

Starring Erin Krakow, Luke Macfarlane, and Kimberley Sustad

A Homecoming for the Holidays premieres Thursday, Dec. 5

Starring Laura Osnes and Stephen Huszar

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas premieres Friday, Dec. 6

Christmas in Montana premieres Thursday, Dec. 12

Starring Kellie Martin and Colin Ferguson

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday premieres Friday, Dec. 13

Starring Jen Lilley and Carlo Marks

Christmas On My Mind premieres Thursday, Dec. 19

Starring Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker, and Jackée Harry

A Family Christmas Gift premieres Friday, Dec. 20

Starring Holly Robinson Peete, Patti LaBelle, and Dion Johnstone

Countdown to Christmas (Hallmark Channel)

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses premieres Saturday, Oct. 26

Starring Jill Wagner and Matthew Davis

Merry & Bright premieres Saturday, Nov. 2

Starring Jodie Sweetin and Andrew Walker

Christmas Scavenger Hunt premieres Sunday, Nov. 3

Starring Kevin McGarry and Kim Shaw

Picture a Perfect Christmas premieres Saturday, Nov. 9

Starring Merritt Patterson and Jon Cor

The Mistletoe Secret premieres Sunday, Nov. 10

Starring Kellie Pickler, Tyler Hynes, and Patrick Duffy

Christmas Under the Stars premieres Saturday, Nov. 16

Starring Jesse Metcalfe, Autumn Reeser, and Clarke Peters

Write Before Christmas premieres Sunday, Nov. 17

Starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays premieres Saturday, Nov. 23

Starring Kaitlin Doubleday, Adrian Grenier, and Priscilla Presley

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 premieres Sunday, Nov. 24

Starring Ali Liebert, Peter Porte, and Tina Lifford

A Christmas Duet premieres Monday, Nov. 24

Starring Chaley Rose, Rome Flynn, and Teryl Rothery

Double Holiday premieres Tuesday, Nov. 26

Starring Kristoffer Polaha and Carly Pope

The Christmas Club premieres Wednesday, Nov. 27

Starring Cameron Mathison and Elizabeth Mitchell

Check Inn to Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 28

Starring Rachel Boston and Wes Brown

Christmas at the Plaza premieres Friday, Nov. 29

Starring Ryan Paevey and Elizabeth Henstridge

Christmas in Rome premieres Saturday, Nov. 30

Starring Lacey Chabert and Sam Page

Christmas Town premieres Sunday, Dec. 1

Starring Candace Cameron Bure, Tim Rozon, and Beth Broderick

A Christmas Love Story, from the Hallmark Hall of Fame premieres Saturday, Dec.7

Starring Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf, Keith Robinson, and Kevin Quinn

Christmas at Dollywood premieres Sunday, Dec. 8

Starring Danica McKellar, Niall Matter, and Dolly Parton

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy premieres Saturday, Dec. 14

Starring Paul Greene, Maggie Lawson, Barbara Niven, Holly Robinson Peete, Rukiya Bernard, Colin Lawrence, Ashley Williams, and Jill Wagner

Holiday Date premieres Sunday, Dec. 15

Starring Brittany Bristow and Matt Cohen

It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas premieres Saturday, Dec. 21

Starring Eric Mabius

A Cheerful Christmas premieres Sunday, Dec. 22

When Calls the Heart Christmas premieres Wednesday, Dec. 25

Starring Erin Krakow, Pascale Hutton, Jack Wagner, Kavan Smith, Kevin McGarry, Paul Greene, Chris McNally, Martin Cummins, and Andrea Brooks

New Year, New Me premieres Saturday, Dec. 28

Starring Aimee Teegarden

Find the full Hallmark Christmas schedule and watch previews for all 40 festive movies here.

