Halloween candy buyback for the troops

"My Family Dentistry" located in Powell, Tenn. along with two other dentist offices will be hosting a Halloween Candy buyback in order to support the troops.

From now until November 13th the offices are offering cashback for any unwanted candy. Donors will get $1 per pound, there will be a $5 maximum.

The three practices have made it a competition to see who can collect the most. The winning practice will raffle 4 Dollywood season passes to the winning donor.

Participants do not have to be patients at the offices. All candy will be donated to the troops.

