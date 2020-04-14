Halls and ten other Tenn. small towns awarded downtown revitalization grant

Ten small Tennessee cities have been selected to participate in a state program to help them revitalize their downtown commercial districts.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that the communities of Collinwood, Covington, Decaturville, Dunlap, Halls, Hartsville, Madisonville, Somerville, South Pittsburg and Whiteville have been selected for the Tennessee Downtowns program.

The program helps revitalize traditional commercial districts and seeks to create jobs in the communities.

The two-year program includes community training in the Main Street America downtown revitalization program and a $15,000 grant for an improvement project.

