Halls neighbors honors child who's remains were found buried in Roane Co. couple's yard

Halls neighbors struggled to understand what happened to a child who's remains were found buried in the backyard of a home where Michael Gray Sr. and Shirly Gray once lived. The Gray's were charged after police found remains of a second child buried in the back yard of their Roane County home.

Bonnie Johnson lived in a home behind the Gray's Halls residence.

"I feel really bad I really do especially being their neighbors, like right behind them," said Johnson.

Johnson, like many neighbors, said she had no idea such 'horrible things' were going on inside the home just yards away from her own house.

Search warrants revealed that the Grays, who once lived in the basement of the Halls home kept their adoptive son, who is now deceased, in cages, forcing him to live in 'deplorable conditions'. The warrant said that the child died at some point between 2014 and 2015 and was buried in the backyard of the home.

Johnson and other neighbors came together and made a make-shift memorial for the child. Bonnie contributed a stuffed dog to the memorial.

"I’ll give it to them in memory," she said.

She added that she often wonders if she could've done something to help.

"All these houses look normal it just makes you think what happens inside other people’s houses and the poor neighbors don’t know anything and I know these neighbors would have helped if they saw anything," said Johnson.

The memorial located on Cedarbreeze Drive continues to grow.

