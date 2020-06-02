Hamblen Co. authorities searching for 'armed and dangerous' man

The Hamblen County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 'possibly armed and dangerous' man.

HCSO is asking for the public's assistance in locating William Cade Black. Black is wanted for his suspected involvement in an aggravated riot and assault following a Saturday night incident, according to the sheriff's office.

A release from the sheriff's office warns that Black may be armed and dangerous. They add to not try and apprehend the suspect if seen.

If you have seen him or have any information about his whereabouts, call the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office at (423) 586-3781 or dispatch at (423) 585-2701.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.