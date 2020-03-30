Hamblen Co. Schools delivering meals to students during outbreak

Districts across east Tennessee are doing their part to keep kids fed during the coronavirus outbreak, but one is taking it a step further.

Dozens of Hamblen county teachers and school nutrition workers are packing meals every day.They are preparing a sack breakfast and lunch for every child that needs one throughout the county.

Thousands of meals are then loaded up on county school buses and delivered straight to the homes of students on 22 different bus routes.

School Nutrition Supervisor Jennifer Buchanan says she hopes these meals bring some stability to their students' lives while classes are canceled.

"I hope they realize how much we do care about them," Buchanan said. "We are very fortunate in our district that our teachers are doing videos on their web pages so the kids can be read to every day. Some of those kids still have parents that are going to work we just want them to know that we love them, and we’re doing this to make sure they are taken care of while their home."

your child doesn’t have to ride the bus to school to get a meal they just have to be outside when they pass by and the driver will stop. meals can also be picked up at Morristown-West High School and Fairview-Margurite Elementary School.

