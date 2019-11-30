Hamblen Co. man wanted for aggravated rape found in West Virginia

Officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff's Office said a man wanted on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape was arrested in West Virginia.

William Swafford was arrested on Nov. 2. On Nov. 30 Swafford was surrendered to the Hamblen County Jail by the bonding company responsible for making his bond of $350,000 on Nov. 4.

Swafford was arrested at a hotel in Madison West Virginia by the Madison Police Department. Officials said he is being held with no bond until his arraignment on Dec. 2.

