Hamblen County Schools plan July prom, graduation

The Hamblen County School system announced new dates for high school graduation and prom in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have received more questions and concerns about high school graduation than any other single issue," said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Jeff Perry. "We have consistently stated that we would have some type of graduation experience for our students and parents, if possible."

Perry said that the implementation required a "significant amount of planning." East and West High Schools will have different graduation dates to "allow us to maintain appropriate distancing among parents, family, and friends in the stands."

Graduation for West High School will be held be held Thursday, July 23, at 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium. The graduation for East High School will be held Friday, July 23, 8:00 p.m. at Burke-Toney Stadium.

Perry said that setting the dates in the late summer increased the likelihood that the events would occur.

The school system also announced they would be holding a prom for both high schools. Both will be on July 25 at their respective high schools.

"Again, we would encourage everyone to wait until later in the summer to commit to buying expensive attire for the prom," Perry said. "Let’s make sure this late date will provide us with the appropriate health conditions to actually have the prom before we spend money."

