Hamblen County Sheriff's Office searching for escaped inmate

Dispatchers in Hamblen County confirm the Sheriff's Office is searching for an escaped inmate.

William George Phillips Jr. escaped around 3 p.m. Saturday. Officials said he walked out of the jail near the area where the workers enter and exit while he was doing an unspecified type of medical procedure.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Phillips was being held on misdemeanor charges of failure to appear and resisting arrest.

Phillips is described as a 38-year-old white male with a beard. He is 5' 11", 165 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He is not wearing jail-issued clothing. Searchers reportedly found his clothing near the area where he escaped.

Anyone who sees Phillips should call Hamblen County dispatch at (423) 515-2701.

