Hamblen County Trustee indicted over $89,000 in missing public funds

According to a release from the Tennessee Comptroller's Office, a Hamblen County Trustee has been indicted on charges of misconduct and failure to deposit public funds.

Investigators said they discovered John Baskett withheld $89,478.81 that was collected by the trustee's office between November and December of 2018.

Baskett told investigators he hid the money in various locations in his office because he feared carrying large amounts of cash alone to the bank for deposit.

Then, after the investigation has been ongoing for about a month, Baskett deposited all of the missing money into the county's account.

However, the investigation revealed that Baskette also withdrew $88,520 from his personal bank accounts in the days prior to depositing the missing cash in the county’s account, the report said.

Investigators said they found Baskett was in debt for equipment sales, cattle sales, and personal sales. Many of the individuals involved with the sales told investigators that Baskette requested transactions be done in cash.

After depositing the missing money in January 2019, Baskette and a family member opened a joint checking account with a $450 check from the family member on February 4, the report said.

Investigators said the family member then obtained a loan for $89,000 and placed the loan proceeds into the joint account. Baskette used the loan proceeds to pay his debts to three individuals via certified checks.

“County offices have a responsibility to establish and follow rules that ensure taxpayer money is protected,” said Comptroller Justin P. Wilson. “This case underscores the importance of depositing all money received

within three days of collection and performing timely and routine bank reconciliations.”

The full investigative report is available here.