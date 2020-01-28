Hamblen County celebrates 150th birthday

Birthdays are a pretty big deal for many, but how about making it to 150? That's exactly what Hamblen County is doing in 2020.

Source: WVLT

WVLT News reporter Justin McDuffie went out to Hamblen County to learn just how they'll be celebrating their sesquincentinnial all year long.

Jim Clawson is on the anniversary planning commission. He hopes people will learn at least a little bit about the area they call home.

"Davy Crockett learned to hunt on Crockett's Ridge," Clawson said. "He would wear Crockett's Ridge out hunting deer, turkey and birds."

Mayor Bill Brittain said, "There's been a lot that's happened over those 150 years and who we are today is a reflection of who we were. "

